2 killed in Nowshera road accidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday.

The first accident occurred on Ali Baig Road where a motorcyclist identified as Aftab Alam struck a cyclist Afzal Halim, a resident of Kandi Tazadin.

As a result, the latter was killed on the spot while the former sustained serious injuries.

The police impounded the bike and arrested the rider after a case was registered on the report of one Salim, son of Afzal Halim.

Meanwhile, a woman named Fatima, wife of Pervez and resident of Swabi, told the police that she along with her husband were going to Peshawar in an auto-rickshaw.