FIA to launch action against financial companies running illegal business

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad Zone has decided to launch crackdown against the money laundering, Hundi Hawala and illegal trade money exchange on the recommendations FATF.

This has decided in a meeting, chaired by Waqar Ahmad Chohan, Director FIA Islamabad Zone, held on Wednesday. To execute the plan, a special squad has been constituted under the supervision of Additional Director FIA Waheed-ur-Rehman Khattak and Jawaad Ahmad, FIA sources said. Officers of FIA Commercial Banking Circle attended the meeting.

The director asked the special squad to take severe action against the people and money exchange owners found involved in illegal financial activities, the sources maintained. The FIA director Islamabad Zone directed the concerned authorities to take action against the officers who would fail to deliver up to the mark.