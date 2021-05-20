Eight e-Rozgar centres to start working next month, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a meeting to review e-Rozgar Programme at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB and other officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs said that the youth of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills through e-Rozgar Programme. “As many as 30 e-Rozgar centres are working right now in the province and another eight centres will commence their working from next month. Around 31 thousand youth have so far been trained through this useful programme,” he informed.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that the annual software export of the country is more than four billion dollars. “Pakistan is ranked 8th in the International Free-Lancing Market. Until now, the e-Rozgar Programme graduates have earned income of Rs 3.5 billion. The participation of female students in e-Rozgar Programme is 54 percent,” he elaborates.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, in his address, said that govt is making the best measures for the training of talented youth of the province. “Young male and female students of the province should take part in the maximum number of e-Rozgar courses and earn a respectable livelihood,” he added.