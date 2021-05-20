‘Pakistani-British girl was tortured before murder’

LAHORE:The British national Pakistani girl, Mayra Zulfiqar, who was found murdered in her bedroom in a rented house in Defence was brutally tortured before being shot dead.

The victim had marks of strangulation on her neck also. Her postmortem report showed that she had suffered at least six injuries, including two bullet wounds. The first bullet injury was on her neck. The bullet hit her neck and passed through her head nearby her left ear. The second bullet injury was spotted on her right arm according to the report. The third injury was of nail scratching on her left hand, fourth also of nail scratching on her left leg and fifth of abrasion on her left knee cap which suggests she also offered resistance. The last injury encircled her neck. The report read, “A reddish bruise of 35 cm completely encircling neck, six centimeter below left ear, seven cm from chin, nine centimeter from right ear and nine centimeter from manubrium sterni”. The two prime suspects, Saad Butt and Zahir Jadoon, are on bail till May 22. Saad Butt appeared before the investigation officer and recorded his statement saying he was at his home at the time of the incident. Zahir Jadoon has yet to appear before the investigating officer. Police are still groping in the dark to trace out the killers. Sources claimed that CIA Cantt police have taken Saad Butt into custody on Wednesday as he had withdrawn his bail. It is worth mentioning here that the victim's close friends Iqra Hamdani was already in police custody.

Man killed with sharp-edged weapon: A 30-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Manawan police area on Wednesday. Some locals spotted the body lying in an empty plot near Mari village Turkey Road Manawan and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, had a deep wound on the back of his head. Police shifted the body to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

MAN FOUND HANGING WITH FAN: The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging with a fan in a hotel room in Johar Town police area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Khan Muhammad, son of Umar, a resident of Khushab in Joharabad district The staff of room service found the room locked from inside. The hotel management called the cops, opened the door and found Khan Muhammad hanging with a fan.

RATS TO BE KILLED: M Nasir Khalili Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore said that rats at Lahore Railways Station would be killed by the poison approved by World Health Organization (WHO), he said this while talking to media persons at DS office Lahore on Wednesday.

DRUG PUSHER ARRESTED: Model Town Division police arrested a drug pusher from Kahna area and recovered charas weighing 2kg from his possession. The arrested drug pusher was identified as Ghulam Mustafa alias Shani.