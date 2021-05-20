CM reviews C&W dept’s performance, future roadmap

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department to review its performance and future road map.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and others attended the meeting. The chief minister directed the authorities to initiate legal action against illegal buildings and housing schemes constructed within roads' limits. He directed the officers concerned to adopt the latest techniques for construction of roads and buildings. He said laser levellers would be used to improve the quality of the roads.

Similarly, construction of farm-to-market roads within the stipulated time should be ensured to ease access for farmers to the market, he added. The CM also directed them to fix warning boards to discourage entry of heavy transport on small roads. Similarly, early completion of MM Road be ensured, he directed

The C&W department secretary said that disciplinary action had been initiated against 144 officers and officials for showing poor performance.

He said that 1,027 development projects would be completed in the province. The meeting decided to introduce the road asset management system for bringing infrastructural improvements and monitoring of roads.

The meeting decided to set up a special project unit and gave in-principle approval for ad hoc recruitments against the essential vacant posts in the C&W department and to overcome the dearth of professionals in the Punjab Architecture Department. It was also decided to expand the scope of Lahore Ring Road Authority while renaming it as Punjab Ring Road Authority.

PPSC annual report presented to CM: Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal presented the annual report-2020 to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

He also briefed the CM about the performance of the PPSC. The CM said that culture of merit and transparency had been introduced by the PTI government. Different nations of the world had achieved new pinnacles of glory and development by following transparency and merit-based systems, he added. The role of PPSC was very important in merit-based recruitments, the CM concluded.