GSTA protests for immediate payment of salaries

The Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) has demanded immediate payment of salaries to the teachers in Karachi and other districts of Sindh who have been deprived of their salaries for the past nine years.

The GSTA had said that if their demands were not fulfilled, the association would use all other options, including strike, according to the statement issued by the association. A protest was demonstrated at the Government Boys Secondary School, District West, and GSTA Central General Secretary Abdul Hafeez Mehr, senior leader Masood Al Hassan, GSTA Karachi Division President Anwar Din Memon, Karachi West President Allah Bachaio Lakho, General Secretary Nordin Mastoi, Manghopir Taluka President Shafi Muhammad Channa, General Secretary Abdul Jabbar Baloch participated in the protest.

On the occasion, the GSTA leaders said that the teachers recruited in 2012 should be paid their salaries immediately, and the GST teachers should be given time scale 17. The teachers recruited after 2001 should be given seniority from their date of appointment, and the notification about deduction in salaries of all teachers recruited on the basis of merit should be withdrawn.

They demanded of the Sindh government that on the pattern of the federal government the salaries of teachers should be increased by 25 per cent before the budget, and the teachers should also be given utility allowance. The leaders said that if the provincial government and the education department would not take our demands seriously then we would be free to decide the course of action and the government would be responsible for it.