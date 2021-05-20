KMU role in quality education underlined

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s Senate Member, known businessman and President Abasin Column Writers Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, on Wednesday assured support to the university administration in the promotion of medical education.

During a meeting with KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq at his office here, Sarhadi hoped the progress made by the university during the tenures of former VCs Professor Dr Daud Khan, Professor Dr Hafizullah and Professor Dr Arshad Javed, would get a boost under his leadership.Sarhadi said the KMU was among the reputed universities of the country on which high hopes had been pinned by the people and expected that it would play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges being faced by the Health sector.

Later, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi presented a copy of his book “Roshni Kay Safeer” to Professor Dr Zia ul Haq.