JI to stage Labbaik al-Quds Million March on May 30

PESHAWAR: Office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Peshawar chapter, have announced to stage “Labbaik al-Quds Million March” on May 30 to protest against the Israel brutalities against the Muslims in occupied Palestine.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, JI amir for Peshawar Attiqur Rehman said that the activists would make special announcements in Friday’s prayers on May 28 to create awareness about the march.

Attiqur Rehman, who was flanked by Haji Mohammad Aslam, Hafiz Hashmat, Barrister Javed Mohmand, Qari Ahmad Saeed, Behrullah advocate, and Khalid Gul Mohmand, said Israel had crossed all limits in terrorism against innocent Palestinians.

He said thousands of Palestinians including women and children had been killed and forced to migrate to other areas. He said the Israelis were bombing buildings and innocent Muslims.

Attiqur Rehman said the JI stood with the innocent Muslims and Qibla-e-Awal. On the call of JI amir Sirajul Haq, he said, they would also launch “Joli Phailao Movement” in the provincial metropolis to collect funds and donation for the welfare of Palestinian Muslims in this difficult time.