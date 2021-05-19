Minister lauds IUB plantation initiative

BAHAWALPUR: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said the campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur are lush green and present the best example of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

More than one lakh saplings have been planted on the campuses due to which the university offers a beautiful view. Vice-chancellor Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Member National Assembly Zain Mahmood Qureshi and religious scholar Hamid Saeed Kazmi were also present. Zartaj said she had recently visited the university and on this occasion, she was impressed by the beauty of the university, the faculty and the warmth and dedication of the students.

MNA Zain Mehmood Qureshi said the government has recently provided health, infrastructure, and education packages for the betterment of south Punjab.

He said he would like to give the vice-chancellor credit for improving the university and enhancing its capacity. Islamia University Bahawalpur has great potential that it can become the top university in Pakistan and it better platform for the development of South Punjab and promotion of higher education. The government has to provide infrastructure and financial support to the university.

A lot of work is being done at Islamia University and Bahauddin Zakaria University.

New faculties and new chairs are open and a lot of work is being done on research that has not been done in previous periods.

Sahibzada Hamid Saeed Kazmi also expressed good wishes for Jamia Islamia. He said that he would soon pay a detailed visit to this great institution. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said the varsity is currently going through a great period of construction and development. In terms of resources, the varsity has a large infrastructure where thousands of students are teaching and learning. Research activities can be carried out, that’s why he paid attention to this immediately after his arrival and opened the morning and evening programs at the university. The university has also launched teaching programs in line with the requirements of the future.

Meeting: A meeting was held to review the progress of coronavirus vaccination in Bahawalpur Division at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. The meeting was presided by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal and attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Atta Khan, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Iqbal Makool, District Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali and others. The meeting was told that there were 46 vaccination centres operating in Bahawalpur Division from where thousands of people have got vaccinated. Some 28 of these are in Bahawalpur district, 10 in Bahawalnagar and 8 in Rahimyar Khan. The commissioner directed to ensure the following of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit in order to put a check on the spread of this fatal disease.