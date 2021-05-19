KARACHI: A policeman was martyred and three robbers were killed during an encounter with robbers in District Malir in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said a group of six robbers were trying to flee after a robbery in the Lath Basti area within the limits of the Sukkan police station when a shootout occurred.

During the encounter, one policeman, Noman Shah, son of Bakhso Shah, embraced martyrdom. Police said three robbers were also killed.