Deputy attorney general’s car snatched

KARACHI: Deputy Attorney General Abdul Wahab Baloch’s government vehicle was snatched at a gunpoint within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station on Monday night.

Baloch said he was with his family when he was intercepted near his home by two men, who had been chasing them in a white car. He said he had registered an FIR, but the police were not cooperating with him.

He criticised the Pakistan People’s Party leadership, alleging that such things were happening with him at the behest of the party’s leadership. He feared that his life was in danger because he was fighting against corruption.

On the other hand, police said they had registered a case and the investigation had been transferred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell.