PM to inaugurate Labour Complex today

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the 2056 flats constructed for industrial workers in Regi Lalma today (Wednesday).

He was talking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on Wednesday. Secretary Labour Department Muhammad Akbar Khan, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Dr. Bilal and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a handout.

He said that four large tube wells and overhead tanks have been constructed in the Labour Complex. Besides, electricity and gas have also been provided. He said that those working in industries for three years would be eligible for these flats.

The provincial minister said the Phase-1 of the project was launched in 2011 and Phase-2 in 2013. However, he said, the project was delayed due to lack of funds as there was PML-N government at the Centre.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had given me the task to complete this great project as soon as possible,” he added.

He also paid tribute to Zulfi Bukhari, advisor to the prime minister, for his cooperation in completing the project.

“This is the first project in which the workers will be allotted houses in a transparent manner,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants maximum facilities to be provided to the workers.

A handout said the total cost of flats is Rs5.60 billion and the process of allocation would also start from tomorrow. The price of each flat will be Rs2.6 million out of which Rs0. 3 million will be paid by the government subsidy and the remaining amount would be paid in installments.

The Labour Complex has all the facilities including drinking water, roads, mosques, schools, parks and grounds.