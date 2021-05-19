Doctors protest against atrocities in Palestine

Rawalpindi : Doctors, nurses along with children staged a protest at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine. The protest was led by Professor Dr. Rai Asghar. The protestors held placards expressing sympathy with Palestinian children, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Rai Asghar said that the attack of the Israeli forces on unarmed worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque is terrorism and inhumane act and we strongly condemn it. It is intolerable for Muslims to stop them from worshiping in the mosque and to block ancient entrances by the Zionist forces. Israel’s heinous attacks against unarmed Palestinians are condemned able. As Muslims, we must do what we can for them.

Dr. Rai Asghar said that Jerusalem is not only a problem of Palestine but of the entire Ummah. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first ‘Qibla’ of the Muslims and at that time the entire Ummah should stand up against the desecration of this ‘Qibla’ and raise an effective voice against this terrorism of Israel at the international level. Doctors, nurses and children chanted pro-Palestinian slogans during a protest at Rawalpindi Medical University.