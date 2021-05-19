Crowded centres

Fortunately, a majority of people are of the belief that the Covid-19 vaccine is a great way to remain protected against the virus. They have finally understood the importance of getting vaccinated. This is why a large number of people, especially in urban areas, are coming to vaccination centres to get vaccinated.

Although there is no denying that officials present at these vaccination centres are doing their job quite well, many health officials are also taking an unfair advantage of their positions, and instead of asking their friends and family to stand in the queue and wait for their turn, they are helping them jump the line. The higher authorities should pay immediate attention to this issue.

Daud Durrani

Islamabad