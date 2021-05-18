Special medical board formed for newborn conjoined babies

MULTAN: An eight-member special medical board has been constituted for recommendation of course of management babies at Children Complex here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Children Complex Dr Jawad Hussain informed that the board would be headed by Professor of Pediatric Surgery Dr Kashif Chishti whereas Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Azhar Mahmood Javed, Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari and others would be its member.

The board, he stated, would furnish its report to Children Complex MS Dr Ahsanullah Khan within 24 hours for future line of action.The newborn babies were of Jamil from Makhdoom Rasheed and were born at the health facility May 15. Currently, they were under treatment at Surgical Emergency Room (SER), Dr Jawad stated and added that whole body of the babies was joined except heads.

The kids were stable and would be under observation at Children Complex by the time investigations were done and the board finalises its recommendations, the spokesperson concluded.

57 citizens fined over face mask violations: District administration Monday imposed a fine on 57 citizens over violations of face mask instructions during a crackdown launched during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district government launched a crackdown on violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and imposed Rs 32,500 fine upon 57 violators of face masks.

The district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded seven vehicles over violations and imposed Rs 150,000 fine on owners of various vehicles.

The RTA imposed Rs 100,000 and Rs 30,000 fine separately upon managers of two travelling companies.

The officers also sealed two departmental stores and two restaurants while imposed Rs 110,000 fine on various shopkeepers during the last 24 hours. The authorities also imposed Rs 90,000 fine upon different restaurants as well.