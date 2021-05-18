Faisal Edhi seeks Palestine visa to help war-torn country

KARACHI: Pakistani humanitarian Faisal Edhi has announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan to fly to Palestine and help the country that has been under attack by the Israeli forces. “We want to take part in the relief work in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation. Five people, including my son Saad Edhi [and myself], will be going to Palestine,” Faisal told Geo News on Monday. He said that he will be going to Palestine via Egypt, adding that he has applied for a visa for the country.

The son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation said that representatives of his organisation met with the Palestinian envoy in Islamabad and were informed that there is an urgent need for medicines in the war-torn country.

Faisal said that his organisation will buy food and medicine from Egypt, adding that the foundation has set aside a budget of “Rs25-30 million” for the purpose. “We do not want any support from the government as we will do everything with the help of people,” vowed Edhi. However, he added that the five people visiting the country will be in touch with the Pakistani embassy in Cairo. Regarding the duration of his trip, Faisal said that the decision will be taken once the team reaches Palestine and assesses the situation there.