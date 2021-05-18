‘83pc accidents involve motorcyclists’

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122 announced celebrating Global Road Safety Week. The Week started from May 17 and would be continued till May 23, 2021.

Director General Emergency Services Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a meeting at Rescue Headquarters on Monday. All Heads of Wings and Academy attended the meeting. DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan on the occasion said that there has been an alarming increase in the number of road traffic crashes in Punjab, as Rescue 1122 is managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab. This shows that every 1.6 minutes there is a road traffic crash resulting in around 500 serious injured victims requiring admission in hospitals daily. Around 83 % of these road traffic crash victims were motorbike riders, he said.