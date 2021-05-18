close
Tue May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021

27,000 kites recovered from 8 kite sellers

Peshawar

May 18, 2021

MULTAN: Police arrested eight kite sellers and recovered 27,000 kites and kites manufacturing tools from their possession on Monday.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Munir Masood Marth, Qutubpur police launched a crackdown on kite sellers and unearthed a large number of kite manufacturing factories, kites and chemical-coated string rolls.

The police arrested accused M Mastiq from Latifabad area of Qutbpur and recovered more than 27,000 kite that were near completion and tools that were used in the manufacturing of kites. The police also recovered gambling equipment and stake money Rs 28,000 from the accused.

Qutabpur police also arrested seven more kite sellers and recovered 480 kites and string rolls from them and booked them.

