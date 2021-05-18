Russia warns FB, YouTube

close
Tue May 18, 2021
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it would continue slowing down Twitter’s operations over illegal content and threatened Facebook and YouTube with similar measures.

State telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor imposed slowdowns on Twitter’s services in mid-March, accusing it of failing to remove content related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide. The watchdog gave Twitter a month to remove the content or face a complete blockage in Russia. Last month it extended the deadline to mid-May.

