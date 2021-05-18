close
Tue May 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

PCB appoints first female HR director

Sports

May 18, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed its first female director of human resources here Monday. Serena Agha, the new director HR, will assume her responsibilities at the PCB headquarters from May 20, said a PCB official.

Serena holds an MSc degree in Human Resource Management from Burkeback College, University of London. She has extensive HR experience in Pakistan, the Middle East and Africa. She has previously worked as a Group Head of HR for a local manufacturing company and as a consultant for two Kenyan companies.

