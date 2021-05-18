All join cleanliness campaign in Margalla Hills to save environment

Islamabad:The volunteers belonging to different segments of the society set a new example by becoming part of the cleanliness campaign in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) during three days of Eid.

The volunteers including ambassadors, politicians, environmentalists, social activists and students participated in this unprecedented campaign by sparing time from Eid holidays. Senator Faisal Javed Khan was seen removing shopping bags, plastic bottles and other trash from green areas on first day of Eid.

In his message he said “Pakistan is our home and we should take care of it. We keep our homes clean and tidy so we should also ensure cleanliness in every part of our country.” Yasra Hameed, a student, said “It was really amazing to see people from all segments of the society to come to the Margalla hills on Eid days and remove litter and trash with an aim to protect natural environment.”

She said “The volunteers who sacrificed their Eid engagements and participated in the campaign have set a good example that would certainly be followed by others in the coming days. I also feel happy for being part of this campaign that was first of its kind on this auspicious occasion.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) issued entry passes to volunteers who got them registered for the cleanliness campaign before Eid. The staff members of IWMB also carry out cleanliness work on every Saturday and Sunday when walking tracks are closed for the visitors.

A group of ambassadors and high commissioners also became part of the campaign and they also posted pictures and special messages on social media urging the people to give high importance to cleanliness and natural environment.