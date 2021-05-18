Growth and stability

This refers to the article ‘Political stability’(May 9). I strongly agree with the writer where he says that “sustained economic growth – our only salvation.Political stability – the only route.” Our history of over 70 years is a proof of the fact that Pakistan is devoid of political stability and sustained economic growth. In our country a government’s plans are completely ignored by a successive government. As a result, those policies that can help put the economy back on track remain ignored. At present, the government’s policies are confusing. Since 2018, PM Imran Khan has appointed three finance ministers to rectify the faltering economy and increase economic growth rate. However, there has been no noticeable result. The previous finance minister was of the view that all key economic indicators showed a positive trend despite the third wave of Covid-19. The prime minister, in his live telephonic conversation with people, also expressed, confidently, that the economy was on the upward trajectory despite the current coronavirus-hit situation that badly affected even the stable economies of the world. If the economy is performing well, why are the poor stillunder the burden of rising inflation across the country? Poverty levels and the rate unemployment have been increasing at a rapid pace for many months now.

Also, political instability is on the rise in the country. Ever since the PTI came to power, the government and opposition have been constantly fighting with each other. If political instability continues to persist in our society and if economic growth remains a dream, how can Pakistan walk on the path to progress?

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai