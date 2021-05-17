close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Police bust dance party at Karachi farmhouse

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

KARACHI: Police busted a night party held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city.

The raid was conducted by Gadap City on the night between Saturday and Sunday at a farmhouse and arrested 19 people including seven women, a farmhouse manager and organisers of the party.

Police also claimed to have seized liquor, sheesha and other contraband items from the farmhouse. Police said that a night dance party was being held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. The police said that the arrested persons had violated the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government and therefore action had been taken against them. Police registered an FIR against the arrested persons and initiated further investigations. The arrested persons have been handed over to the investigating authorities.

Latest News

More From Top Story