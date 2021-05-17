Police bust dance party at Karachi farmhouse

KARACHI: Police busted a night party held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city.

The raid was conducted by Gadap City on the night between Saturday and Sunday at a farmhouse and arrested 19 people including seven women, a farmhouse manager and organisers of the party.

Police also claimed to have seized liquor, sheesha and other contraband items from the farmhouse. Police said that a night dance party was being held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. The police said that the arrested persons had violated the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government and therefore action had been taken against them. Police registered an FIR against the arrested persons and initiated further investigations. The arrested persons have been handed over to the investigating authorities.