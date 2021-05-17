Two of a family among four killed in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Four people were killed in different incidents here.

In the first incident, a motorcycle skidded off a road. As a result, Asad was killed on the spot while 55-year-old Ghulam Rasool was seriously injured. The injured man was shifted to the DHQ Hospital. In the second incident, a speeding vehicle collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw. As a result, three passengers were seriously injured. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital

In the third incident, two groups attacked and opened fire on each other over a land row at Chak Juman Shah. As a result, Hakim was killed on the spot while his sister Fazal Bibi was seriously injured. She was shifted to a hospital where she also died. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

In the fourth incident, nine men belonging to Pudhar group allegedly attacked and killed 55-year-old Hakim Ali s/o Bahadur Kharal and injured his relative women over an enmity at Chak 31/KB. The police have registered a murder and attempt to murder case against the nine accused.

ISRAELI AGGRESSION CONDEMNED: Politicians have condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and destruction of different installations, including media houses, in Gaza.

Talking to newsmen here, PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka condemned the intense bombing by Israeli forces in residential areas, which killed innocent civilians. Meanwhile, Jamaat-Islami district ameer Rao Aneesur Rehman and Jamaat-Islami district naib ameer Rana Abdul Rauf and former PML-N MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar also condemned the Israeli aggression.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: Several people, including shopkeepers, were fined for violating lockdown and corona SOPs here.

The district administration officers along with magistrates and police visited different areas, including Pakpattan city, Arifwala city, Qaboola Town, Malka Hans, Adda Noorpur, Adda Bonga Hayat, Chowk Marally and Adda Rang Shah, and sealed 150 shops and two hotels. They also fined Rs 117,000 to the shop owners. Meanwhile, a number of people were fined for violating corona SOPs.

WHEAT BAGS RECOVERED: The Food Department along with the Revenue Department recovered 55,000 wheat bags here. On a tip-off, they raided different godowns and recovered 55,000 wheat bags from there.

14 NEW CORONA CASES: Fourteen new corona cases were reported here. A Health Department spokesman said that the district had so far reported 511 corona cases.