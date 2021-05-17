Police bust dance party at Karachi farmhouse

KARACHI: Police busted a night party held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The raid was conducted by Gadap City on the night between Saturday and Sunday at a farmhouse and arrested 19 people including seven women, a farmhouse manager and organisers of the party. Police also claimed to have seized liquor, sheesha and other contraband items from the farmhouse. Police said that a night dance party was being held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. The police said that the arrested persons had violated the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government and therefore action had been taken against them. Police registered an FIR against the arrested persons and initiated further investigations.