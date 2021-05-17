Six die in Myanmar clashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yangon: Six opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta defence force made up of civilians said Sunday, as Britain and the United States condemned the military’s violence against civilians.
The country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup, triggering a massive uprising which authorities have sought to quell with lethal force.