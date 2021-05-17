Sao Paulo mayor, who fought Covid and cancer, dies at 41

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sao Paulo: The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the digestive system, the hospital where he was being treated announced.
Mayor Bruno Covas had been hospitalised on May 2 as the cancer, first diagnosed in 2019, spread through his bo His medical team said Friday that his condition was terminal. News of his death, announced by the city’s Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, prompted an outpouring on social media, with thousands of supporters expressing condolences for the moderate politician and solidarity with his family.