Sao Paulo mayor, who fought Covid and cancer, dies at 41

Sao Paulo: The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the digestive system, the hospital where he was being treated announced.

Mayor Bruno Covas had been hospitalised on May 2 as the cancer, first diagnosed in 2019, spread through his bo His medical team said Friday that his condition was terminal. News of his death, announced by the city’s Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, prompted an outpouring on social media, with thousands of supporters expressing condolences for the moderate politician and solidarity with his family.