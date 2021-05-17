219 arrested for doing wheelie

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police (CTP) has arrested 219 wheelies and car skaters during Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, a special drive was launched to curb the activity especially on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and those who were found indulged in one-wheeling, car skating, rash, and dangerous driving sent behind the bars.

He said the activity was already being checked by special squads of traffic officials deputed on the city roads but special arrangements were made to check the activity at Murree Road, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, near Ayub Park, Jhelum Road, and other main roads during Eidul Fitr holidays. He said a grand operation was conducted against the violators of the law and those who were found indulged in one-wheeling, dangerous and rash driving were issued challan tickets and fined.

Motorcycles and vehicles were also impounded in various police stations of the city, he added. The traffic officers and circle heads were directed to take stern action against the one-wheelers without discrimination and no one should be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which is a cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders.

He said the citizens particularly parents should play an active role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash, and negligent driving are the main causes of fatal accidents. He said the grand operation was conducted by city traffic police to discourage drivers, especially youth from violating traffic rules. The operation would continue in the future, he added.