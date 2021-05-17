Partly cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts; however, rain along with thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Barkhan, Sibbi, Muzaffarabad, Parachinar, Kalam, Joharabad and Okara. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 24.4°C.