Mon May 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts; however, rain along with thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Barkhan, Sibbi, Muzaffarabad, Parachinar, Kalam, Joharabad and Okara. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 24.4°C.

