Fires damage eatery, stationery shop in Jamshed Quarters

An eatery and a stationery shop were damaged in two different fires in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood on Sunday. According to the spokesperson for the fire brigade, the two incidents occurred in different buildings located near the Guru Mandir area.

The first incident took place at a restaurant located on the ground floor of a commercial plus residential building. Initially, the people present on the spot attempted to extinguish the fire, but after failing to control the blaze, they informed the fire department. After receiving information, two fire engines were immediately dispatched to the site. Firefighters helped evacuate the building to avoid human losses. According to the spokesperson, the fire also engulfed the upper floor of the restaurant.

He said that at the same time, a fire had also broken out at a stationery shop located in a nearby building, adding that firefighters controlled the blaze with hectic efforts of an hour. The fire brigade spokesperson said that the causes of the fires are yet to be ascertained, but fortunately, no loss of life had occurred in either of the incidents.