Covid kills seven more as another 1,116 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,116 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,801 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 14,792 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,116 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,853,332 tests, which have resulted in 299,177 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,431 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,535 are in self-isolation at home, 148 at isolation centres and 748 at hospitals, while 718 patients are in critical condition, of whom 58 are on life support.

He added that 487 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 276,076, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,116 fresh cases of Sindh, 378 (or 34 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 164 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 69 from District South, 65 from District Central, 53 from District Korangi, 15 from District West and 12 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Jamshoro has reported 145 new cases, Dadu 96, Hyderabad 93, Sanghar 45, Naushehroferoze 43, Nawabshah 42, Thatta 37, Badin 36, Khairpur 29, Ghotki 25, Tando Mohammad Khan 21, Matiari and Tando Allahyar 19 each, Umerkot 15, Kambar-Shahdadkot 11, Mirpurkhas eight, Sukkur seven, Larkana five, and Jacobabad and Sujawal one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.