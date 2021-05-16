Teenage girl found dead

KARACHI: The body of a teenage girl was found in a makeshift shelter in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 8 on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 13-year-old Fatima, daughter of Ejaz. According to police, the girl’s parents died a few years ago and she used to live with her paternal uncle, Nadeem. Police said torture marks were found on the victim’s body. The neighbours told police that her uncle used to torture her whereas, the victim’s uncle said the girl was ill.