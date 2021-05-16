Four shot dead in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people were shot dead in different incidents here.

According to Nawan Lahore police, Imran contracted love marriage with a girl and her brothers of Chak 342/JB attacked the house of her husband, leaving Imran’s father dead on the spot and his uncle and two others wounded.

The injured were rushed to hospital where Imran’s uncle Akram also died. Meanwhile, in Shah Alam Colony of Gojra over an old enmity accused Asif and Nadeem opened fire on Ghulam Naseer, leaving him dead on the spot. In another incident, Abid Ali and his family were returning home after offering Eid prayer when their opponent Mehranul Haq and his three accomplices opened fire on them. As a result, M Arshad and his brother M Akhtar and two nephews Naeem Akhtar and Kamran Ashraf were seriously wounded.

They were shifted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, but the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Arshad died. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

In yet another incident, Adeel Ansari allegedly gunned down Malik Sabir over an old enmity at Chak 284/GB. Police have arrested the accused.

DIES ON ROAD: A man died and his two friends were injured in a road accident here on Friday. According to Sadr police, three friends of Chak 373/JB were going to Gojra when a car coming from opposite direction collided with their motorcycle near Chak 299/JB. As a result, they were injured. They were shifted to the Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, but the doctors referred one of them Mubashir Hussain to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.