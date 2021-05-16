Pakistani embassy in Djibouti soon: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is on a four-day visit to Djibouti along with a three-member delegation, met with government functionaries and Pakistani diaspora living there.

Meeting the Minister for Health Djibouti Kassim Issack Osman, Senate chairman extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan. He said Pakistan will soon open its embassy in Djibouti and as a gesture of goodwill between the two countries will ensure free of cost medical education to its students. He said a special quota may be determined for this purpose. Emphasising the need for increased government to government contact and parliamentary ties, Sanjrani also stressed the need for trade and investment in industry in Djibouti. He termed the private sector an all-win game player and asserted the need to engage it completely in such projects. Taking up the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza, Senate chairman, referring to his correspondence with the speakers of different countries on this matter, raised concerns about the security situation in Palestine. The prevailing conditions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed in detail as well.

Minister of Health Kassim Issack Osman appreciated Pakistan’s stance on the occupied territories and thanked Sanjrani for the invitation to visit Pakistan. He assured the chairman that he will ensure that a delegation of professionals accompanies him as well so that opportunities of growth between the two countries may be identified. He thanked Sanjrani for offering free medical education to students.

Senate chairman while meeting with president of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, who had also been invited for the swearing-in and investiture ceremony of the president of Djibouti; extended an invitation to visit Pakistan. He informed the president that under the vision of the present government, Pakistan is now focusing on Africa to enhance business and development opportunities.

He stressed the need for both countries to raise their voice against the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris. He stressed the need to take up this matter at international fora. Sanjrani offered all possible support from Pakistan to the Union of Comoros.

Senate chairman, in addition to other commitments in Djibouti, attended a dinner hosted by the Pakistani Diaspora; during which issues related to trade and investment opportunities were discussed. He assured the Pakistani diaspora in Djibouti of his support and that he would look into all matters personally. Muhammad Farooq, Pakistan’s ambassador to Ethiopia accompanied the delegation on all official engagements.