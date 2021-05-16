Oppositionâ€™s plans will continue to fail: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Sarwar met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, deputy chairman, Punjab senior minister and senators.

The meeting discussed political and parliamentary matters whereas all leaders condemned Israeli crimes and urged the United Nations to take prompt action and press Israel to uphold international law.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry and other senators called on the governor.

Governor Ch Sarwar congratulated Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on performing Umrah and various issues came under discussion during the meeting.

During the meeting, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political or personal agenda, he is only pursuing the interests of the nation.

Despite all negative propaganda of the opposition, Pakistan is stronger and more stable than before. All the plans of the opposition will continue to fail till 2023 and the elections in the country will be held on time, the governor said.

He condemned the massacre of more than 150 Palestinians by Israeli occupying forces and said that only condemnation by Islamic countries against Israel is not enough now it is time for all Islamic countries to unite against Israeli terrorism.

He called for an unequivocal policy on Israeli crimes and said that Pakistan stands with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to support their just right for freedom.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani said that international human rights organisations should take notice of Israeli terrorism against Palestinians and 220 million Pakistanis are with Palestinian brothers and sisters and will not shy away from any sacrifice for the protection of the holy Al-Aqsa mosque, Qibla-e-Awwal.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that independence of Palestine and Kashmir is necessary for peace in the world and Israeli terrorism is highly condemnable.

Abdul Aleem Khan and others condemned Israeli terrorism, while earlier Governor Ch Sarwar offered Eid prayers at the Badshahi Mosque and prayed for the country's development, security, stability, and freedom of Palestinians and Kashmiris.