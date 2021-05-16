Eid celebrations with patients

LAHORE : Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar on the occasion of Eid fulfilled heartfelt wish of a 10-year-old boy suffering from cancer and cut Eid cake with patient Sikandar and other patients.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Muhammad Shahid, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Mahmood Subhani and others were present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said sharing joys and pleasures of Eid with others is the real happiness and especially the job of the doctors who are the “Messiah” of humanity.

He added Eid is the name of following the teachings of Ramazan to feel the difficulties of others.