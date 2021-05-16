PML-N govt broke all records of corruption, plundering: Firdous

LAHORE : Chief minister’s adviser on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticised the PML-N’s central information secretary Maryam Aurangzeb and Punjab information secretary Azma Bukhari for defending their party president Shahbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for treatment.

In a statement here on Saturday, Dr Firdous said for the sake of confirming their employments both the PML-N ladies have broken records of falsehood in pleasing the party supremo and his daughter who is acting as party head. She said both the spokespersons were defending a corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe.

Dr Firdous reminded the PML-N leadership that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal and the time of receiving kickbacks through fake development projects was over. She said PML-N leadership must remember that the practice of so-called Khadim-e-Aala for increasing bank balance through fictitious telegraphic transfers has been exposed.

She alleged that PML-N governments broke all records of corruption and plundering of public money in development projects and those secrets were now open and known to everybody. She said the PTI government made public the inquiry report of Rawalpindi Ring Road project to expose the corrupt. She said immediate action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities and corruption in the project and they would be brought to justice. She claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.