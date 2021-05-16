Buzdar asks people to follow COVID SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of corona vaccination centres is being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate maximum citizens on daily basis.

The Chief Minister said that as compared with other provinces, more people are being vaccinated every day in Punjab. He appealed to the citizens to maintain social distance, wear face masks and remain confined to their homes during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Following the SOPs is in the best interest of the people.

Meanwhile, the health department is playing a commendable job and the Punjab government is also striving to save the lives of the citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the mosque of the CM's Office due to rain.

The Chief Minister while maintaining social distance greeted Eid with the people.

Usman Buzdar prayed for the development, prosperity, stability and peace for the country.

He also prayed for those who embraced martyrdom in Israeli bombardment and missile attacks in Gaza Palestine as well as for those who lost their lives due to corona pandemic including martyrs of the nation who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the motherland and expressed solidarity with their families.

Usman Buzdar said that he prayed that Pakistan achieves its goal of development and prosperity.

He also extended sympathies with the hires of those who died in corona outbreak and said that that government is standing beside the families of the COVID-19’s victims adding that we salute the struggle of the Kashmiri people who are fighting against the Indian atrocities.

Number of COVID patients decreasing: Basharat: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said strict implementation of lockdown and SOPs during Eid holidays is showing positive results whereas number of COVID patients is decreasing.

Expressing his views here on Saturday, he said on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in the province rendered excellent services ensuring implementation of the SOPs issued by the government through suspension of transport to recreational spots and movement of large number of citizens.

He thanked the citizens on staying home during Eid holidays and helping reduce the spread of the corona virus.

Welcoming the decisions taken by the NCOC in this regard, Raja Basharat said that reduction in new cases may enable the opening of transport and resuming business according to given roadmap.

He urged people to continue following Corona SOPs so that the pandemic may be defeated completely and normal life be resumed earlier than the anticipated time limit.