‘BLA militant’ arrested in Manghopir raid

A suspected militant of a nationalist party of Balochistan was arrested in Karachi’s Manghopir locality on the second day of Eidul Fitr.

Police conducted a raid on a tip-off in Mushkay Para and arrested Abdur Razzaq, son of Abdul Malik, said to be affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army. A hand grenade was said to have been found on him.

According to District West SSP Suhai Aziz, the suspect had joined the BLA in 2010 and started working under the command of commander Abdul Malik and continued his anti-state activities till 2015.