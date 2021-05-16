Teenage girl found dead

The body of a teenage girl was found in a makeshift shelter in Gulistan-e-Jauharâ€™s Block 8 on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 13-year-old Fatima, daughter of Ejaz. According to police, the girlâ€™s parents died a few years ago and she used to live with her paternal uncle, Nadeem.

Police said torture marks were found on the victimâ€™s body. The neighbours told police that her uncle used to torture her whereas, the victimâ€™s uncle said the girl was ill. Police had detained the suspect and initiated an investigation. Police was waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.