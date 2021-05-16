Repair work

The incumbent government has started repairing Peshawar’s dilapidated roads. This work must be appreciated because a proper road system is important to ensure that people’s mobility isn’t restricted. In Phandu Payan, the road which connects the area to Chamkani as well as GT Road has a small old bridge which was demolished by the authorities concerned so that it could be rebuild. The work on the bridge has been in progress for almost five months.

Residents are using an alternative route, which is around six to seven kilometres long, to reach GT Road. Also, Phandu Payan has a busy vegetable market which is the biggest market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Heavy and loaded trucks use this route to get to the market, resulting in traffic jams. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this problem and get it resolved urgently.

Muhammad Zafar Mehsud

Peshawar