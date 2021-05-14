Cabinet approves Shahbaz Sharif’s inclusion in ECL

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has been directed to add Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to the Exit Control List (ECL) after approval from the federal cabinet, Geo News reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, the cabinet gave go-ahead through a circulation summary at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A day earlier, interior minister Sheikh Rashid told reporters that a sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to the ECL.

Rashid said the PML-N president may petition for a review of the decision within 15 days. He had said the ministry will make a decision within 90 days of receiving a request for review, adding that the PML-N leader may appear in person, if he so wishes, to make the request.

The interior minister had said that there are three lists used to prevent someone from travelling abroad: one is the blacklist, into which someone’s name is included by the Passport Office; the second is Provincial Identification List (PNIL), into which someone’s name is added by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA); and the third is the Exit Control List (ECL) into which the federal cabinet has the authority to put someone’s name.

Rashid had said that the interior ministry “received no request (for permission to travel)” and “nothing stating medical grounds”, whereas past requests had cited medical grounds.