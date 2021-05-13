Imran, Erdogan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

By Mumtaz Alvi/News Desk

PM holds talks with Saudi king on phone; says, ‘I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with Palestine’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Israel'satrociousattackduring the month of Ramazan on the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza, violating all norms of humanity and international law. They vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks. Theregionalsecuritysituation also came under discussion between the two leaders. Appreciating Turkey’s role, Prime MinisterKhanstressedtheimportance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace andstabilityinAfghanistan. Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of highlevel exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue. The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr. Meanwhile,PrimeMinister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and vowed Pakistan'sresolutecommitment tothesovereigntyandsecurity of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques. The prime minister profoundly thanked the Saudi King for the warm hospitality extended to him and his

delegation, the auspicious opportunitytoallowthedelegation to enter the Holy Ka'aba and the Roza-eRasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit. Recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, he reaffirmedthestrongbrotherly relations between the two countries, and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accorded to the Saudi leadership. The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. ImranKhanfurthercommended the Kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace. He expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned Israeli forces' heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside the AlAqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law. The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr. The prime minister extended invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan. It was also agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the

oppressed Palestinians, facing Israeli oppression and tyranny, by saying I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with Palestine. In a tweet, the prime minister said, “I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with the Palestine”. He also shared the hash tags of 'We Stand with Gaza' and 'We Stand with Palestine'. He shared a post of famous linguistandphilosopherNoam Chomsky on the plight of Palestinians. Noam Chomsky writes, “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house,takemyjob,stealmy land, imprison my father, killmymother,bombardmy country,starveusall,humiliateusallbutIamtoblame: I shot a rocket back”. He also writes, “Free Palestine”. On May 9, while the prime minister was on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, he tweeted, “strongly condemn Israeli forces' attack especially during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & international law”. The premier wrote, “We reiterate support for Palestinian people. International community must take immediately action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights”. The prime minister participated in the trending Twittercampaign#WeStand with Palestine and #We Stand with Gaza by posting a single-line loud and clear message in support of Palestinians