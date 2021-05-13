CAA allows 30pc additional flights operation from 18th

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed international airlines to operate an additional 30% flights for Pakistan tentatively with effect from May 18. According to a notification, issued by CAA, the additional flights will ensure passengers are able to travel abroad without any hindrances, while only cargo flights of foreign airlines will be allowed to return to Pakistan. The notification says this is in addition to the 20% quantity of flights that were already allowed by the CAA to operate in Pakistan. Earlier, in view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from May 5 to 20, international flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% during this period. The revised policy, giving relaxation in restrictions for foreign airlines, has been announced in view of the declining number of flights for passengers and to avoid passengers from crowding into flights due to their limited availability. The management of airlines have also been asked the CAA of their operational plans.