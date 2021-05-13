Efforts for protection from coronavirus advocated

ISLAMABAD: While extending advance Eid greetings to Pakistanis, Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw advocated efforts for the people’s protection from coronavirus. “I send my warmest wishes to Muslims herein Pakistan, back home in Australia and right around the world, who are celebrating the festival of Eidul Fitr. The end of the holy month of Ramadan is a joyous time as families and friends join together in celebration,” he said in an Eid message. The envoy said Australia took pride in being an open and ethnically, culturally and religiously, diverse democracy. He said for the more than 600,000 Muslims in Australia, who made a valued contribution to society, Eid was a truly special time. “Unity and compassion are the spirits of Eid and are essential to getting through this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone,” he said. Dr Geoffrey Shaw urged the people to unite in efforts to keep loved ones and communities safe during the current pandemic.