Thu May 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Citizen kills robber, wounds another near Abbas Town

KARACHI: A suspected robber was killed and another wounded by a citizen on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town within the limits of the Sacchal police station on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place when four suspects on two motorcycles were robbing a citizen when another citizen in a car opened fire on them. As a result, one of the suspects died on the spot and another was wounded. Their other two accomplices managed to flee the scene. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The killed suspect is yet to be ascertained while the injured was identified as Abdullah, 19. Police also claimed to have seized a pistol and mobile phone from them. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

