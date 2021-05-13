Ceasefire in Afghanistan to start Wednesday at midnight

KABUL: A three-day nationwide ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban is expected to begin on midnight Wednesday.

The Taliban’s spokesman told TOLOnews that the ceasefire is not to continue after the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, which begins on Thursday. However, the public has urged the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire and stop their violence against the Afghan government forces after Eid. Farid Ahmad serves in the ranks of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and has in recent months been busy fighting the Taliban in the outskirts of Kunduz province. But the reciprocal ceasefire between the Afghan govt and the Taliban has provided a chance for the embattled soldiers to breathe and enjoy the calm for a few days. “We are happy if the ceasefire is extended, but we are fully prepared to defend and will fight against the enemies until our last drop of our blood,” said Farid Ahmad, an ANPsoldier in Kunduz. “I don’t think that this ceasefire will be extended as it is not based on an agreement,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander. “Increased violence creates mistrust and hatred among the Afghan people about the peace process,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of the peace negotiating team.