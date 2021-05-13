Rising coronavirus cases: ANP asks workers to celebrate Eid with simplicity

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) and some other political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked their leaders and workers to celebrate Eidul Fitr at home and avoid holding gatherings and functions in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said the third wave of the coronavirus was more dangerous than its first and second waves. He said this situation warranted that the traders, business community and general public as well as the political parties must follow and implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety protocols set by the World Health Organisation against the Covid-19.

“Wearing of face masks and adopting social distancing rules is a must particularly during Eid days and the general public should stay at home,” he said. He added the ANP central leadership had directed the provincial, district and local leaders to avoid meeting with party workers at their hujras and guesthouses during Eid days.

The press release stated that Wali Bagh in Charsadda, Hoti House in Mardan and Bilour House in Peshawar would not entertain party workers and guests during Eid days as the ANP leadership would first implement and observe the SOPs against coronavirus.

The party leadership used to meet and receive hundreds of party workers at their residence during Eid days but this year they would not meet any party workers or general public during Eid days.

Aimal Wali Khan said the ANP leaders and workers would observe Eidul Fitr with simplicity instead of holding lunch and dinner parties on Eid and would help the poor and deserving people.

He also appealed to general people to stay at home and celebrate Eid with family members instead of visiting tourist spots or other public places.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan asked ministers, advisers, special assistants and party leaders and MPAs to avoid meeting with general people and party workers during Eid days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief minister said that it was our moral obligation to implement the SOPs. Mahmood Khan said that he himself would avoid meeting party workers at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar and at his residence in Kabal in Swat.