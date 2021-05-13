Australian HC wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ to Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, expressed warm wishes of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Australian HC said, “I send my warmest wishes to Muslims here in Pakistan, back home in Australia and all around the world, who are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr,” saying the end of the holy month of Ramazan is a joyous time as families and friends join together to celebrate the occasion.

He added, “In Australia, we take pride in being an open and ethnically, culturally and religiously, diverse democracy, for the more than 600,000 Australian Muslims, who make a valued contribution to our society, and Eid is a truly special day for them.”

The HC further said, “Unity and compassion are the spirits of Eid and are essential to getting through this pandemic together to recovering faster and to building a better future for everyone in post pandemic future,” adding on this Eid let’s unite in our efforts to keep all of our loved-ones and communities safe. He once againfelicitated Pakistanis on behalf of Australian people and the government saying “let me wish you a happy Eid celebration.”