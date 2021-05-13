JI for urgent UNSC, OIC moots to stop Israeli atrocities

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded immediate sessions of UN Security Council and OIC to evolve a strategy to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

This was demanded by JI secretary general Amirul Azeem, naib ameer Liaqat Baloch and other leaders while addressing a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club here on Wednesday. The rally was taken out to support the Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities. The JI activists were holding banners and placards and raising slogans against the Zionist regime and its patrons in the western world.

Amirul Azeem said criminal silence of Muslim rulers had encouraged the Zionist regime to carry out genocide of Palestinians. Demanding immediate session of UNSC to stop Israeli war crimes against unarmed Muslims, he said UN must implement its resolutions on Palestine. He termed the US Deal of the Century the biggest deception of the century, saying Trump deceived the whole world, including the Americans. He demanded new US administration of Biden revoke the decision of acknowledging the Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Liaqat Baloch said the nearly two billion Muslims were ruled by coward rulers who had remained silent spectators to Israeli occupation and genocide. He said Quaid-e-Azam and Maulana Maudoodi categorically termed Palestine an illegitimate state carved out to bleed and divide Muslims which must not be accepted at any cost and the lands of Palestinians should be handed over back to them.

PESHAWAR: Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday staged a protest here against the recent surge in Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians. Led by their provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the protesters started their march from the historic Mohabat Khan Masjid right after Zuhr prayers.

Chanting slogans against Israel and in support of the Palestinians and holding banners and placards, the protesters marched towards Chowk Yadgar where the rally converted into a public gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that criminal silence over Israel's brutalities in Palestine was a matter of deep sorrow. Israel was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Palestine and the world, instead of stopping it from the massacre, was patting its back in the worst crimes against humanity and blatant violation of human rights.

He also criticised the rulers of the Muslim world. He said that 60 Muslim countries and 1.5 billion Muslims were unable to even resist the Jewish designs owing to their coward and incapable rulers.

Mushtaq Ahmad spoke well of the matchless sacrifices being rendered by the people of Palestine. He said that Palestinian kids were being killed, their women being chastised and their young and elders being butchered, but their steadfastness was setting a great example in human history.

He also came down hard on the Pakistani rulers for their reported bids to recognise Israel. He said the rulers should forget about recognising Israel. Any such move would cause a fire in the country, which the rulers won’t be able to extinguish, he remarked. He said that Aqsa mosque was the first Qibla of the Muslims and defending it is obligatory for all the Muslims as that of the Harmain Al-Sharifain – the sacred cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia.